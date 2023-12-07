2 dead after Giles County plane crash

The plane took off from Knoxville Thursday morning.
By Daniel Smithson and Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two people are dead after a single-engine airplane crashed in Giles County near Pulaski, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office and Giles County EMS.

Capt. Joe Purvis said the crash happened in the county near the Marshall County line. Officials with the Abernathy Field Airport in Pulaski reported a single-engine Beechcraft airplane had gone down near Diana Ridge Road. They said the Federal Aviation Administration was looking for the plane and had lost contact with it around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

According to FlightAware.com, the aircraft (TN: N5891j) took off from Downtown Island Home Airport in Knoxville at 10:48 a.m. ET and was headed for the airport in Pulaski when it crashed shortly after 11 a.m. The plane is registered to Plantation Reclaimed Inc.

It’s unclear how many people were on board the plane at the time of the crash. The identities of the deceased have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardin Valley baseball coach place on administrative leave amid investigation
East Tennessee coach placed on administrative leave: Knox County Schools
TVA working to bring first of its kind nuclear reactor to the country
TVA to bring first-of-its-kind nuclear reactor to the U.S.
One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Deadly house fire ruled intentional, KCSO identifies victim
Demarcus Montay Montgomery
Knoxville man hits officer’s car, leads police on chase before being detained, report says
Austin Lewallen
Scott County fire chief under fire for stealing department funds, investigation report says

Latest News

A Maryville man is in custody after leading officers on a 120 mile-per-hour chase, according...
Maryville man leads officers on 120 mph chase in rented Maserati, police say
Knoxville nurse’s death being investigated as a homicide, police say
Knoxville nurse’s death being investigated as a homicide, police say
Paige WX
Tracking another cold front this weekend bringing rain to mountain snow
Isaiah Charon Hearn, 27
Maryville man leads officers on 120 mph chase in rented Maserati, police say