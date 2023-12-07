TBI cancels Endangered Child Alert for Sevier County 6-year-old

Ledford may be traveling in a blue 2009 Nissan Versa with Washington State Tag CCV8393, TBI officials said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Endangered Child Alert

TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Sevier County 6-year-old Elizabeth Ledford. https://tinyurl.com/mrxcaa3s

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, December 7, 2023

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Endangered Child Alert for a Sevier County 6-year-old, identified as Elizabeth Ledford, Thursday.

She was later found safe in Mississippi, according to officials.

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Sevier County 6-year-old
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Sevier County 6-year-old(TBI)

