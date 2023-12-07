TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Sevier County 6-year-old

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST
TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Sevier County 6-year-old Elizabeth Ledford. https://tinyurl.com/mrxcaa3s

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a Sevier County 6-year-old, identified as Elizabeth Ledford, Thursday.

Ledford may be traveling in a blue 2009 Nissan Versa with Washington State Tag CCV8393, TBI officials said. She is 4′6″ tall and weighs 60 pounds with red hair and blue eyes, they added. She may be in Washington state and was last seen on Nov. 28.

Those with information are being asked to call 865-428-1899 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

