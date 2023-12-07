TN House Democrats call on DOJ to investigate passage of original school voucher bill

In late November, Gov. Lee unveiled the Education Freedom Scholarship Act, which would expand the current voucher system throughout the state.
House Democrats say the investigation would focus on allegations of attempted bribery when then-House Speaker Glen Casada tried to coerce reps to change votes.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee House Democrats are calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate how Governor Bill Lee and others passed the original school voucher bill in 2019.

The House Dems say the investigation would focus on allegations of attempted bribery that occurred when then-House Speaker Glen Casada allegedly attempted to coerce Representatives to change their vote so the bill would have enough votes to pass on the House floor.

“Before taking a final tally, Casada held the vote open for 45 minutes, meeting with lawmakers on a balcony behind the speaker’s podium to try and change their mind,” Dems said. “It has been reported by media outlets that during one of these meetings, he offered former Democratic Representative John Mark Windle of Livingston a promotion from colonel to general in the Tennessee National Guard if he changed his vote. Only the Governor would have the power to make that type of promotion. Windle reportedly refused.”

Previous Coverage:
Gov. Bill Lee, supporters call new voucher program ‘conservative education revolution’
‘Moral and fiscal malpractice’: Nashville school board chair rejects Gov. Lee’s proposed school voucher plan
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee unveils Education Freedom Scholarship Act

Eventually, the bill passed when Knoxville Rep. Jason Zachery changed his vote.

In late November, Gov. Lee unveiled the Education Freedom Scholarship Act, which would expand the current voucher system throughout the state.

“Because it does not appear that Governor Lee and others acting on his behalf have been sufficiently investigated or held responsible for their alleged conduct during the last vote on this issue, we have sincere concerns about what the governor may do to try and secure votes for his new legislative proposal,” Dems said in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“Given the close connections between former Rep. Glen Casada, Gov. Bill Lee and voucher supporters who are currently on the State’s payroll or being paid by private entities to promote Lee’s latest voucher scam, our duty to Tennesseans mandates that any lingering questions about alleged illegal conduct during the 2019 voucher vote in the House be resolved once and for all. If the reported allegations are found to have merit, all individuals involved in such nefarious conduct, regardless of their office or role, must be held accountable under the law to maintain the public’s sacred trust,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons of Nashville said.

WSMV4 reached out to the Governor’s Office for comment but has not received a response.

You can read the House Democrats’ letter to Garland below:

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardin Valley baseball coach place on administrative leave amid investigation
East Tennessee coach placed on administrative leave: Knox County Schools
TVA working to bring first of its kind nuclear reactor to the country
TVA to bring first-of-its-kind nuclear reactor to the U.S.
One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Deadly house fire ruled intentional, KCSO identifies victim
Demarcus Montay Montgomery
Knoxville man hits officer’s car, leads police on chase before being detained, report says
Austin Lewallen
Scott County fire chief under fire for stealing department funds, investigation report says

Latest News

Isaiah Charon Hearn, 27
Maryville man leads officers on 120 mph chase in rented Maserati, police say
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks weekend heavy rain, dropping temperatures, and a...
Warming trend starts today, before a soggy cold front moves in
Flu cases surge in Tennessee. Plus, a Tennessee lawmaker wants a holiday classic to become the...
TN In Ten 12-7-23
We can enjoy a couple of warmer afternoons, ahead of a strong cold front this weekend,...
Warming trend starts today, before a soggy cold front moves in - clipped version
Double Your Donation for Second Harvest