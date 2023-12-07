Tracking another cold front this weekend bringing rain to mountain snow

Meteorologist Paige Noel says temperatures are warming up ahead of the next cold front.
By Paige Noël
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are in the 60s the next two days ahead of our next big cold front. Spotty showers are possible Saturday, but most of the rain arrives Sunday and could turn into some mountain snow later in the day as temperatures drop.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Mostly clear skies continue tonight with temperatures dropping to 34 degrees. We could see a little bit of frost Friday morning.

Friday starts out with sunshine but more clouds arrive by the afternoon. We are warming up with a high near 61 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few showers move in Friday night to Saturday morning. Those showers become spotty throughout the day on Saturday with a warm high near 65 degrees. It’s a breezy day too with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph.

The cold front brings in the majority of the rain overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Everyone will get light to moderate rain. It’s still breezy with gusts up to 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures will drop throughout the day on Sunday. We’ll be in the upper 50s in the morning but drop into the mid-40s by the afternoon. With the dropping temperatures, the rain could transition over into a wintry mix to flurries in the higher elevations. The mountains could pick up a little bit of snow overnight

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re looking at a cooler, quiet trend next week. We’ll have upper 40s to low 50s for highs, and nights back in the upper 20s to low 30s.

