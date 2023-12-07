Victim identified in targeted deadly shooting in North Knox Co., sheriff’s office says

KNOX CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies responded to a shooting on Old Maynardville Pike Nov. 29, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

They found one man, later identified as Demetrius Lamont Johnson, had gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to officials.

A suspect was still unknown as of Dec. 6.

“Major Crimes Detectives are asking anyone with any information on the incident to contact them at 865-215-2243 or email Crimetips@knoxsheriff.org,” officials said.

This is a developing story.

