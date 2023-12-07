Woman who threw food at Chipotle worker sentenced to fast food job

Rosemary Hayne, a woman who threw a bowl of hot food in the face of a Chipotle worker,...
Rosemary Hayne, a woman who threw a bowl of hot food in the face of a Chipotle worker, received a sentence that includes working a fast food job for two months.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (CNN) - An Ohio woman who threw a bowl of hot food in the face of a Chipotle worker received an unusual sentence.

In addition to a month in jail, Rosemary Hayne’s sentence includes working a fast food job for two months. The 39-year-old mother of four pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced last week in Parma.

The judge gave Hayne the choice of a 90-day jail sentence or a 30-day sentence with 60 days working fast food. She chose the lighter sentence and walking in her victim’s shoes.

The court needs to approve the job, and she’ll have to work 20 hours per week.

Hayne also got a $250 fine and two years of probation.

The judge says he’s never handed down a sentence like this before.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardin Valley baseball coach place on administrative leave amid investigation
East Tenn. coach placed on administrative leave, KCS says
TVA working to bring first of its kind nuclear reactor to the country
TVA to bring first-of-its-kind nuclear reactor to the U.S.
Demarcus Montay Montgomery
Knoxville man hits officer’s car, leads police on chase before being detained, report says
One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Deadly house fire ruled intentional, KCSO identifies victim
Suspects on the loose after robbing USPS truck at gunpoint, Knoxville police say
Suspects on the loose after carjacking USPS truck at gunpoint, Knoxville police say

Latest News

The candidates are trying to chip away at former President Donald Trump's commanding lead in...
GOP presidential candidates battle it out in 4th debate
People searching through rubble of destroyed buildings after multiple strikes in Deir...
Fighting between Israel, Hamas rages in Gaza’s second-largest city, blocking aid from population
FILE - A U.S. military CV-22 Osprey takes off from Iwakuni base, Yamaguchi prefecture, western...
US military grounds entire fleet of Osprey aircraft following deadly crash off coast of Japan
Demarcus Montay Montgomery
Knoxville man hits officer’s car, leads police on chase before being detained, report says