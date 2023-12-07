Would you rent your car out? WSMV4 Investigates finds popular side hustle comes with serious risk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With one look at P.J. Putich’s car, you can see why other people would want to drive it.

Corvette was custom 2022, C8 with a trim package. (P.J. Putich)

The 2022, custom trim, stunning blue C8 convertible Corvette was not only Putich’s dream car but his father’s as well.

“The Chevy Corvette was my dad’s car, it’s all he talked about. I inherited the love for the Corvette,” Putich said.

But the payments weren’t cheap, so he decided to become a host with TURO, an app that lets people rent out their cars. Putich used it for a year, having no troubles, making enough money for the car to pay for itself each month.

He felt the app was safe to use, given that renters had to show proof of ID that matches their faces. So, on Nov. 18, he rented his car through the app to a man from Georgia.

But as the time approached for the Corvette to be returned, Putich knew something was wrong.

“Thirty minutes before he was supposed to drop it off, he was 3 1/2 hours away. So I knew something was up,” Putich said.

The Corvette’s OnStar system showed it somewhere in the Mississippi River. Putich believes the sensor was removed and thrown into the waters.

“There’s always inherent risks in renting a car out, and I try to treat it as a business,” Putich said. “Knowing that it’s not going to come back, it was tough.”

Putich said that TURO’s recovery system immediately responded, realizing that the renter had used a fake ID to rent the car and steal it.

Putich said he assumed TURO had a system to scrutinize driver’s licenses to make sure they were legitimate.

“Absolutely a flaw in (TURO’s) system,” Putich said.

And WSMV4 Investigates found other cases in Hawaii, Atlanta, and Miami where TURO “hosts” reported their cars stolen.

WSMV4 investigates asked TURO for an interview to ask about their process of screening IDs for authentication.

We also wanted to ask what TURO “hosts” can expect in terms of reimbursement or car payments if a car is stolen, as the language on their website does not address it.

A spokeswoman for TURO denied our request for an interview and sent a statement that did not address our questions.

Turo is proud of what we believe is a best-in-class trust and safety program. Our team swiftly assisted the affected host by collaborating with Nashville police, covering associated costs, and barring the suspect from our platform. While rare, incidents such as these are covered—each trip backed by liability insurance, reimbursing for damage or loss up to the car’s actual cash value. We stand by our hosts through challenging situations, typically resulting in the return or recovery of vehicles. We want criminals to know that we’ll do everything we can to bring them to justice.

Putich said TURO made his December car payment and vowed to reimburse him in full if his car is not found.

He said he’ll still be renting out another car on TURO but is now using APPs that screen people’s driver’s licenses to verify whether or not they are legitimate.

