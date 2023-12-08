Assisted living facility set to close next month, alternative living options limited

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Close to 50 people are looking for a new place to live after Prosperity Pointe Assisted Living in Knoxville announced it’s closing early next month.

The facility gave notice earlier this week that they would be closing on January 6. Now, people living there need to find new homes, but the short time frame creates a challenge.

“In Knox County, a few places available,” Angela Bartlett said, Senior Manager for Knoxville Knox County Office on Aging.

Bartlett said the facility is part of the CHOICES program, which lowers the cost for people 65 and over or with a disability. Bartlett said only three other companies in Knox County are part of the CHOICES program.

“And of those three options, it’s not like 100% of the beds or bedrooms are CHOICES,” she said.

For everyone else, care can be expensive. According to Bartlett, it can range from $4,000 to $8,000 a month locally.

“Whether or not folks who are losing their housing at Prosperity Pointe can afford those options, that’s the problem,” she said.

Prosperity Pointe also offers memory care for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients. Alzheimer’s Tennessee said they are helping some Prosperity Pointe families with the next steps.

“Even if it comes to the point of looking at short-term solutions,” Kay Watson said, Spokesperson for Alzheimer’s Tennessee.

Watson said options are available for people needing that specialized care but admits it’s not ideal with the tight deadline.

“It is a very hard process to go through to figure out the best place for your loved one to live, especially with memory loss,” she said.

The Office on Aging and Alzheimer’s Tennessee are encouraging families to call them to figure out the path forward.

Office on Aging: (865) 524-2786

Alzheimer’s Tennessee: (865) 544-6288

