Assisted living facility set to close next month, alternative living options limited

Prosperity Pointe Assisted Living is giving its residents one month to move out, but there may not be enough convenient options
Prosperity Pointe Assisted Living is giving its residents one month to move out, but there may not be enough convenient options
By John Pirsos
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Close to 50 people are looking for a new place to live after Prosperity Pointe Assisted Living in Knoxville announced it’s closing early next month.

The facility gave notice earlier this week that they would be closing on January 6. Now, people living there need to find new homes, but the short time frame creates a challenge.

“In Knox County, a few places available,” Angela Bartlett said, Senior Manager for Knoxville Knox County Office on Aging.

Bartlett said the facility is part of the CHOICES program, which lowers the cost for people 65 and over or with a disability. Bartlett said only three other companies in Knox County are part of the CHOICES program.

“And of those three options, it’s not like 100% of the beds or bedrooms are CHOICES,” she said.

For everyone else, care can be expensive. According to Bartlett, it can range from $4,000 to $8,000 a month locally.

“Whether or not folks who are losing their housing at Prosperity Pointe can afford those options, that’s the problem,” she said.

Prosperity Pointe also offers memory care for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients. Alzheimer’s Tennessee said they are helping some Prosperity Pointe families with the next steps.

“Even if it comes to the point of looking at short-term solutions,” Kay Watson said, Spokesperson for Alzheimer’s Tennessee.

Watson said options are available for people needing that specialized care but admits it’s not ideal with the tight deadline.

“It is a very hard process to go through to figure out the best place for your loved one to live, especially with memory loss,” she said.

The Office on Aging and Alzheimer’s Tennessee are encouraging families to call them to figure out the path forward.

Office on Aging: (865) 524-2786

Alzheimer’s Tennessee: (865) 544-6288

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardin Valley baseball coach place on administrative leave amid investigation
East Tennessee coach placed on administrative leave: Knox County Schools
The homicide unit is investigating Allison’s death, working with the Medical Examiner’s Office...
Knoxville nurse’s death being investigated as a homicide, police say
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
One person died following a crash on I-40 West Thursday.
Knoxville police identify man killed in I-40 crash
Prosperity Pointe notified residents they were closing the facility
‘There’s nothing to be had’ | Knoxville assisted living center gives residents one month to leave

Latest News

Prosperity Pointe Assisted Living is giving its residents one month to move out, but there may...
Assisted living facility set to close next month; other options are limited
Showers arrive to start Saturday morning.
Waking up to rain on Saturday, soggy at times this weekend
Southern Skies Music Festival
Old Crow Medicine Show to headline Southern Skies Music and Whiskey Festival
Popcorn Sutton Alcohol
‘It tastes just like Popcorn’s’ | Ole Smoky Distillery launches new alcohol
Fun and games through the evening at the PFHTA Frontline Holiday Party.
Frontline workers honored with holiday party in Pigeon Forge