Enjoy today’s warm-up ahead of downpours, storms, and some snow this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re getting warmer, but that’s ahead of our next cold front. We have some rain at times Saturday, but the steady flow of heavier rainfall lasts Saturday night into Sunday, with a change to some snow.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s mostly clear this morning, with some thin, high clouds moving through. We’re starting the day ranging in the 30s, with a low around 34 in Knoxville.

It’s a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day, but also a warmer one. We’ll top out around 61 degrees, with a southwesterly wind 5 to 15 mph.

This evening becomes mostly cloudy, leaving us warmer with a low 46 degrees. Actually, we’ll warm a few degrees to 50 in the morning with scattered rain rolling through 40% of our area.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday starts out with that scattered coverage in rain, but it’s spotty most of the day. It’s a mostly cloudy day too, but still warm at 65 degrees, and breezy at times with a southerly wind 5 to 10 mph and gusts around 15 mph.

The cold front brings in the majority of the rain overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. We will all see moderate to heavy rain flowing for hours, with some general thunderstorms, and gusts of 30 to 40 mph but stronger winds in the mountains.

Temperatures will drop Sunday, from an overnight high around 60 to 57 in the morning, to mid 40s by the afternoon. This will change to some wet snowfall, big snowflakes that look impressive while falling with a mix of rain, sleet to snow. This adds up to some light snow accumulations possible on the cold surfaces on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line, and then several inches will add up in the mountains as it continues to snow on into Sunday night.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re looking at a cooler, quiet trend next week. We’ll have upper 40s to low 50s for highs, and nights back in the upper 20s to low 30s.

