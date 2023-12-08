Frontline workers honored with holiday party in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of frontline workers in Pigeon Forge were given a free holiday party by the Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association on Thursday.

Dollywood hosted hundreds of frontline workers from attractions, restaurants and hotels were given a free holiday meal and were able to with thousands of dollars in door prizes.

Several holiday themed games along the way made for an evening of memories for the workers who greet the millions of tourists who visit Sevier County each year.

WVLT was the presenting sponsor, with Dollywood being the hosting sponsor. Smoky Mountain Navigator and the Pigeon Forge Rotary Club were also contributing sponsors to the event.

Misty Holt from the Inn on the River took home the grand prize with a value of $1,000 and included a $250 gift card to Walmart and much more.

A Red Wagon was the grand prize filled with more than $1,000 worth of prizes. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Fun and games through the evening at the PFHTA Frontline Holiday Party. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Carol Agee, President of PFHTA, announces door prize winners during the holiday gathering. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Dollywood hosted Pigeon Forge frontline workers at the PFHTA Frontline Holiday Party. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.