Giles County plane crash victims identified

A father and his daughter died when their single-engine plane crashed into a hill on Thursday.
Two people are dead after a plane crashed in a rural Tennessee county.
By Daniel Smithson, Caleb Wethington and Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) – A father and his daughter died on Thursday after their single-engine airplane crashed in Giles County near Pulaski, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office and Giles County EMS.

The Giles County EMA confirmed the victims were Jenny and James Blalock from Knoxville.

Capt. Joe Purvis with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the county near the Marshall County line. Officials with the Abernathy Field Airport in Pulaski reported a single-engine Beechcraft airplane had gone down near Diana Ridge Road. They said the Federal Aviation Administration was looking for the plane and had lost contact with it around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

According to FlightAware.com, the aircraft (TN: N5891j) took off from Downtown Island Home Airport in Knoxville at 10:48 a.m. Eastern time and was headed for the airport in Pulaski when it crashed shortly after 11 a.m. Central time. The plane is registered to Plantation Reclaimed Inc.

The Blalocks were the only two people on board the plane at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

