‘It tastes just like Popcorn’s’ | Ole Smoky Distillery launches new alcohol

Distillery honors the late Popcorn Sutton with two new types of alcohol
Popcorn Sutton Alcohol
Popcorn Sutton Alcohol(Evan Lasek, WVLT)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Ole Smoky Distillery “The Holler” in Gatlinburg officially launched two new types of alcohol in honor of the late Popcorn Sutton.

“I’ve tried it, it tastes just like Popcorn’s. The white does. It’s 100 proof, very smooth like popcorns so you have to be careful,” Pam Sutton, Popcorn’s wife joked.

The two new flavors were released to the public for a taste testing and they were a red called “Bourbon Whiskey” and a white called “Likker”, and both drinks were similar to what Popcorn used to make.

“What she said to me the other day was it was as good as it could be and as close as it could be to his without making it himself. And that to me, I felt like that was a big win,” said Ole Smokey founder, Joe Baker.

The launch featured live bluegrass music, a taste testing and a bottle signing by Pam Sutton.

“We’re excited about what Popcorn’s brand could do. Like I said, Ole Smoky continues to grow and its been a fun 13 years to grow the business, share our culture and celebrate who we are as a people and this is just sort of icing on the cake,” said Baker.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardin Valley baseball coach place on administrative leave amid investigation
East Tennessee coach placed on administrative leave: Knox County Schools
The homicide unit is investigating Allison’s death, working with the Medical Examiner’s Office...
Knoxville nurse’s death being investigated as a homicide, police say
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
One person died following a crash on I-40 West Thursday.
Knoxville police identify man killed in I-40 crash
Prosperity Pointe notified residents they were closing the facility
‘There’s nothing to be had’ | Knoxville assisted living center gives residents one month to leave

Latest News

Southern Skies Music Festival
Old Crow Medicine Show to headline Southern Skies Music and Whiskey Festival
Fun and games through the evening at the PFHTA Frontline Holiday Party.
Frontline workers honored with holiday party in Pigeon Forge
Pigeon Forge, TN
Waking up to rain on Saturday, soggy at times this weekend
MNPD Chief John Drake
Chief Drake says MNPD will ‘abide by judge’s orders’ in release of Covenant shooter’s writings