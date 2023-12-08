Knoxville 98-year-old World War II Veteran remembers Pearl Harbor

Thursday marks 82 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday marks 82 years since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. It was a moment that changed the course of history and some still remember that day clearly.

A 98-year-old World War II veteran, Bob Luttrell, was a sophomore at Central High School when he got the news.

“My daddy said, ‘Turn on the radio quick’. He says, ‘We’ve been bombed,’” said Luttrell. “He said, ‘We’re at war, so they bombed Pearl Harbor.’”

Luttrell admitted he didn’t know what Pearl Harbor was when his dad told him the news. “Well, you’ll find out. You’ll be in it before its over,” Lutrell said his dad told him.

In that moment, Luttrell said he felt a calling to help. At 17, he joined the Navy and fought in the Pacific theatre.

“I just couldn’t see what happened at Pearl Harbor and it just made something just come inside of you to make you want to do something for your country,” said Luttrell.

Even at his young age, he was filled with courage to serve. Luttrell said many of his classmates enlisted too.

“You know, when you’re a kid, you’re gung-ho to do different things,” Luttrell said. “When I graduated high school, there were eight chairs that were empty because the kids that already volunteered to go in.”

The Knoxville chapter of Disabled American Veterans hosted a Pearl Harbor Day of Remembrance Ceremony Thursday. Luttrell was honored with a handmade Quilt of Valor for his service.

“We’re here to promote patriotism and to honor the veterans that have served their country,” said Garrett Hanas, Commander for the Knoxville chapter of Disabled American Veterans.

Veterans young and old joined together to honor the anniversary. Medal of Honor recipient, Sammy Lee Davis, was the honored speaker at the event. He is known as the ‘real Forrest Gump’ for being a role model for the movie character.

