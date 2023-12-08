Old Crow Medicine Show to headline Southern Skies Music and Whiskey Festival

Old Crow Medicine Show is known for their signature song “Wagon Wheel,” but they won’t be the only star talent on the stage.
Southern Skies Music Festival
Southern Skies Music Festival(Dogwood Arts)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dogwood Arts announced Friday that Old Crow Medicine Show would be headlining 2023′s Southern Skies Music & Whiskey Festival.

The festival is curated by The Dirty Guv’nahs and will return to Worlds Fair Park in May for a third year. Also scheduled to perform are The Dirty Guv’nahs themselves, Maggie Rose, Amythyst Kiah, Grace Bowers and the Hodge Podge, and Wyatt Ellis. Every act is from Tennessee.

Old Crow Medicine Show is known for their signature song “Wagon Wheel,” but they won’t be the only star talent on the stage. Maggie Rose just celebrated her 100th appearance at the Grand Ole Opry and Amythyst Kiah has a Grammy Award nomination under her belt. Wyatt Ellis and Grace Bowers are being hailed as some of the most impressive up-and-coming country music talents.

General admission will cost $49.50 and VIP tickets will cost $135, if bought ahead of time. That VIP ticket will get you a premium viewing area, hangout space with private bars and bathrooms, some merch and more.

If you don’t want to spend the full $135, but still need a bit more, the festival is offering the “Tennessee Whiskey Experience” for another $50. That includes a whiskey sampling and more from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Southern Skies Music & Whiskey Festival is set for May 11, 2024. You can get tickets here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardin Valley baseball coach place on administrative leave amid investigation
East Tennessee coach placed on administrative leave: Knox County Schools
The homicide unit is investigating Allison’s death, working with the Medical Examiner’s Office...
Knoxville nurse’s death being investigated as a homicide, police say
One person died following a crash on I-40 West Thursday.
Knoxville police investigating deadly crash on I-40 West
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Isaiah Charon Hearn, 27
Maryville man leads officers on 120 mph chase in rented Maserati, police say

Latest News

Pigeon Forge, TN
Waking up to rain on Saturday, soggy at times this weekend
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
A nurse's death is now being investigated as a homicide.
TN In Ten 12-8-23
Dollywood buys Nashville building, but plans are still a mystery
Dollywood buys Nashville building, but plans are still a mystery