Old Crow Medicine Show to headline Southern Skies Music and Whiskey Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dogwood Arts announced Friday that Old Crow Medicine Show would be headlining 2023′s Southern Skies Music & Whiskey Festival.

The festival is curated by The Dirty Guv’nahs and will return to Worlds Fair Park in May for a third year. Also scheduled to perform are The Dirty Guv’nahs themselves, Maggie Rose, Amythyst Kiah, Grace Bowers and the Hodge Podge, and Wyatt Ellis. Every act is from Tennessee.

Old Crow Medicine Show is known for their signature song “Wagon Wheel,” but they won’t be the only star talent on the stage. Maggie Rose just celebrated her 100th appearance at the Grand Ole Opry and Amythyst Kiah has a Grammy Award nomination under her belt. Wyatt Ellis and Grace Bowers are being hailed as some of the most impressive up-and-coming country music talents.

General admission will cost $49.50 and VIP tickets will cost $135, if bought ahead of time. That VIP ticket will get you a premium viewing area, hangout space with private bars and bathrooms, some merch and more.

If you don’t want to spend the full $135, but still need a bit more, the festival is offering the “Tennessee Whiskey Experience” for another $50. That includes a whiskey sampling and more from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Southern Skies Music & Whiskey Festival is set for May 11, 2024. You can get tickets here.

