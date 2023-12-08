Sevier County High School student logo picked for state conference

A graphic design teacher at Sevier County High School said this award is a pretty big deal for her club and the school.
Graphic design teacher at Sevier County High School said this was award is pretty big deal for...
Graphic design teacher at Sevier County High School said this was award is pretty big deal for her club and the school.(Kyle Grainger WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students at Sevier County High School are learning all about digital graphic design and one student will soon see her design all over the state.

Gabriella Bowman is a junior at Sevier County High School. Her logo was selected for the Tennessee Technology Student Association Conference this year.

Now she’s excited to go to the conference in the spring and see her work printed on all the documents.

“The second I found out the prompt, I had ideas of a claw machine and a bunch of stem career like objects in the claw machine. It was a really easy brainstorming process. It was, ‘This is what I want it to look like,’” said Bowman.

She’s in Stephani Clabo’s graphic design class.

“It helps the kids learn a lot of professionalism. They have to dress a certain way professionally, they have to present their designs, there’s something upwards of 30 different competitions they can enter into,” said Clabo.

It’s not just logos, she’s published a book and Bowman did all the designs for the book. She said those designs took around eight hours a page.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardin Valley baseball coach place on administrative leave amid investigation
East Tennessee coach placed on administrative leave: Knox County Schools
TVA working to bring first of its kind nuclear reactor to the country
TVA to bring first-of-its-kind nuclear reactor to the U.S.
One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Deadly house fire ruled intentional, KCSO identifies victim
Austin Lewallen
Scott County fire chief under fire for stealing department funds, investigation report says
Demarcus Montay Montgomery
Knoxville man hits officer’s car, leads police on chase before being detained, report says

Latest News

Thursday marks 82 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Knoxville 98-year-old World War II Veteran remembers Pearl Harbor
Sevier County leads with with the most bear related calls for problem bears.
Human bear incidents are increasing across Tennessee
Lydia Scoggins was diagnosed with a malignant tumor in 2019 that threatened her ability to...
Lydia Scoggins plays the piano
Ben tracks heavier rain through the coming weekend
Tracking another cold front this weekend bringing rain to mountain snow