Sevier County High School student logo picked for state conference

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students at Sevier County High School are learning all about digital graphic design and one student will soon see her design all over the state.

Gabriella Bowman is a junior at Sevier County High School. Her logo was selected for the Tennessee Technology Student Association Conference this year.

Now she’s excited to go to the conference in the spring and see her work printed on all the documents.

“The second I found out the prompt, I had ideas of a claw machine and a bunch of stem career like objects in the claw machine. It was a really easy brainstorming process. It was, ‘This is what I want it to look like,’” said Bowman.

She’s in Stephani Clabo’s graphic design class.

“It helps the kids learn a lot of professionalism. They have to dress a certain way professionally, they have to present their designs, there’s something upwards of 30 different competitions they can enter into,” said Clabo.

It’s not just logos, she’s published a book and Bowman did all the designs for the book. She said those designs took around eight hours a page.

