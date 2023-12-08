‘She didn’t really have a choice’ | Faith guides Knoxville woman through tumor diagnosis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The soundtrack of Lydia Scoggins’s life had often come from her own ten fingers.

”I turn to music for comfort, music has just always driven me, it’s been a passion,” said Scoggins.

Since she was four, Scoggins had either played the piano or used her voice to sing the melody of songs she loved.

For years, Scoggins had pain in her right arm, growing worse by the year.

On a September day in 2019, she and her husband visited a doctor in Knoxville, hoping to find out what was causing her discomfort in her right arm.

”I remember the ride home we were both in shock, very quiet and we weren’t really sure where to go from there,” said Scoggins.

Scoggins and her husband were told that day that a tumor was wrapped around her spinal cord and sitting on a nerve that was vital to her playing the piano.

”It had done damage to my nerve that affects the ability to use my right arm,” said Scoggins.

The visit to the doctor that day presented the Scoggins family with a startling reality.

First Lydia had a tumor, one that was threatening her ability to do what she loved, but also that surgery was risky and the Knoxville doctor couldn’t promise they would be able to get all of it.

The silver lining was that the tumor was malignant. Another saving grace was that Scoggins’s pastor had several similar surgeries and knew a doctor who could help Lydia out.

”Picture, I would say a nickel, maybe even a quarter-sized tumor in her neck encapsulated around her nerves and close to her artery,” said Dr. Mitch Campbell.

Cambell is a surgeon at the Leatherman Spine Center at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

Campbell, alongside other surgeons at Norton, didn’t mince words about the risks of the surgery.

”Death, stroke, never playing or singing again was on the list,” said Campbell. ”She didn’t really have a choice, to be honest with you, she had a pretty good-sized tumor that wasn’t going away.”

But, Campbell didn’t back down from the challenge, he took it head-on with the expectation the team would get all the tumor, and keep her musical talent.

”Not too much was said other than that, other than let’s get to work, and get this fixed,” said Scoggins.

After two separate surgeries, totaling nearly five hours, one from the back of the spine, the other from the front of the throat, the team at Norton got everything, and then a waiting game began.

”Just from the first moment waking up from surgery it was immediately encouraging,” said Scoggins.

Being able to talk lightly at first, but four months after her November surgery, Lydia sat down at a keyboard in her house and started to play.

”My husband actually walked through the door as I was playing and he said, ‘What are you doing’ and I said ‘I’m playing the piano,’” said Scoggins. ”It just became a moment of real worship for me.”

Now, four years after her surgery, Scoggins plays the piano and sings the melodies she did before her diagnosis and surgery.

Scoggins said she still has strength issues in her right hand and arm and cannot play the piano for as long as she used to, but she would do the 250-mile trip to Norton and Louisville again.

