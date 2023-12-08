Tennessee defensive lineman Tyler Baron enters transfer portal

Knoxville native has made over 100 tackles for Volunteers
Tennessee defensive lineman Tyler Baron (9) celebrates a fumble recovery for a touchdown...
Tennessee defensive lineman Tyler Baron (9) celebrates a fumble recovery for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UConn, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By John Sartori
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee defensive line room took a major hit on Friday afternoon.

WVLT Sports’ partner VolQuest.com confirms Knoxville native and Knoxville Catholic alum Tyler Baron has entered the Transfer Portal with one season of eligibility remaining.

Baron enjoyed the best season of his college career in 2023, making 28 tackles and posting career-highs in sacks (6) and tackles for loss (10.5).

In his career, Baron has made 101 stops, 13.5 sacks and 27 tackles for loss.

When the Volunteers recorded a school-record three defensive touchdowns against UCONN, Baron scooped up a fumble and returned it 24 yards for the first touchdown of his collegiate career.

In January of 2023, Baron entered the portal before withdrawing his name and returning to Tennessee roughly 24 hours later.

