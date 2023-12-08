Tennessee man accused of sending child sexual abuse material online

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Tennessee man for allegedly sending child sexual abuse material online.

The TBI said on Nov. 27, agents received information from Montgomery County, Texas that a man, Lance Brock of Lewisburg, used an online chat application to send images consistent with child sexual abuse material.

On Wednesday, the TBI and several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant on Brock’s home and arrested him. He’s charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Brock was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

