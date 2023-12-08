Tennessee quail making a comeback with an unexpected ally

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bobwhite quail are disappearing from Tennessee’s scrubland. You can’t shoot them in many places and TWRA biologists say the current generation of young hunters has never seen quail in the wild.

“It used to be the most popular hunting sport in Tennessee, quail hunting; now we don’t have them,” Catoosa WMA manager Don Chance said.

90% of bobwhite quail are gone. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, 95% of the Southeast’s savannah habitat is gone.

“A bird that was absolutely ubiquitous across the landscape, it’s hard to fathom how we get to that point,” Michael McCord of TWRA said.

McCord said the birds form a group called a covey. We joined them at dawn on the coldest day of the year to seek out the birds as part of a scouting party designed to number the quail.

“They all sit in a circle facing outwards,” McCord said of how quail coveys protect themselves from predators. But the quail have not been able to avoid a changing landscape, one that favors grassy lawns and old-growth hardwoods.

Still, numbers are climbing in the Catoosa game-land, a 96,000-acre WMA between Crossville and Wartburg. TWRA knows that because they measure the birds with old-school techniques (flushing with bird dogs) and new technology (AI-powered sound recordings).

“So I’ve got about 45 units that I’m running right now,” McCord said, speaking of his audio recorders.

“A memory card, a chip, microphone, batteries, and a case to hold it all together,” McCord said of his audio tools. They replace the man-hours required from 45 people, all gathered before dawn to search for quail.

“This particular one programs with the Bluetooth right off my phone,” McCord said. “I can’t spend half a work year doing nothing but listen to these recordings. But that AI, that artificial intelligence…”

Researchers from nearby schools, Tennessee Tech and Eastern Kentucky, devised an audio scrubber. That uses artificial intelligence to recognize a quail or grouse’s bird call. The AI can also tell how far away groups of birds are. That means scientists on the ground, at places like Catoosa, where birds are and how many are thriving. One day, they hope to have hunters on this scrubland.

“It can do that a whole lot faster than my ears can work. And what would take months, it can do in a matter of hours,” McCord told WVLT.

As for now: “You would have to drive to West Tennessee,” Don Chance said. Chance is the area manager of Catoosa.

Greater than 90% of the state of Tennessee is privately owned, even with giant WMAs and federal lands. To help the habitat for quail, the TWRA will send their folks to your tract of land.

The state partnered with Quail Forever to help the bird’s habitat across the state. And the TWRA’s biologists told us: it’s all free! Most of you reading this will want to contact the reps for Area 4.

