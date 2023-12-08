‘There’s nothing to be had’ | Knoxville assisted living center gives residents one month to leave

Prosperity Pointe notified residents they were closing the facility
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Sam Luther
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents of Prosperity Point Assisted Living Center were told they had one month to find other housing as they were closing the facility.

The executive director sent out a letter that the facility was sold by a group of locals who agreed to take over. The new owners then decided they would be closing it down on Jan. 6, 2024.

“The staff and I will assist residents and families to make this transition as seamless as possible,” Executive Director Kelly Johnson Majors said in a letter to residents.

In a phone call with someone at Prosperity Pointe who answered the phone, they said “about 48″ people would be displaced because of this change.

One of them was Penny Carson, who was shocked by receiving the notice and now has less than a month to figure out what’s next.

“I think we’re going to have to move in with family I don’t know,” said Carson.

For Carson, and the dozens of others now tasked with finding a new home, they’re fearful they won’t have the services they need to get through everyday life.

“They helped us with showers, they cleaned the room for us, they helped with food, if I couldn’t cut up my food they would,” said Carson.

Prosperity Pointe was a CHOICES program facility, meaning Tennesseans who are 65 and older or have a physical disability can get support there.

For those who receive CHOICES benefits, there are only three other places they can go in Knox County.

Choices Alfs by WVLT News on Scribd

