Waking up to rain on Saturday, soggy at times this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some heavy rainfall at times will move through both Saturday & Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Going into Friday evening we’ll stay dry with temperatures dropping into the 50s just after sunset.

Rain will start to arrive around midnight and stay with us for some off and on showers moving through Saturday. We’ll be warm once again on Saturday with temperatures back to the mid 60s.

Rainfall will be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

LOOKING AHEAD

The heaviest of the rain will move through overnight Saturday and into Sunday. Some of these batches of rain will have a rumble or two of thunder.

As the colder air rushes in on Sunday that will start the transition just after lunch across the plateau to a few snow showers. The snow should melt as it reaches the ground so not expecting an accumulating snow. That will be the case through the afternoon from Knoxville to the foothills of the Smokies.

Measurable snowfall will accumulate in the higher elevations and linger into Monday morning.

Monday starts off cold as high temperatures struggle to get out of the 40s for the afternoon with lots of sunshine.

