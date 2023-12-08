WVLT News honored with 6 Midsouth Emmy nominations

WVLT News was nominated for six Midsouth Emmy awards Thursday.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News received six Midsouth Emmy nominations Thursday night.

The Emmy Awards honor those in the television industry for artistic, educational and technical achievements in their craft. The Nashville/Midsouth chapter was founded in 1984 and includes North Carolina (except Asheville), the Huntsville, AL market and Tennessee.

Check out the entries:

A Tennessee Waltz: Ray Blanton’s Last Dance nominated for Documentary Historical

  • Brittany Tarwater - Anchor
  • Cole Ryg - Producer
  • Scott Wilk - Photographer
  • Kelly Ann Krueger - Producer
  • Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey - Producer
  • William Puckett -Producer
Traced to a corrupt governor's administration, one of Tennessee's most notorious scandals is also one of its best-kept secrets. Until now.

A Tennessee Waltz Trailer nominated for News Promotion - Image

Cole Ryg - Director

Brittany Tarwater - Producer

Contract killings, murderers released early from prison and fear of Martin Luther King's killer back on the streets, all because criminals had the money to pay.

A Tennessee Waltz nominated for Writer - Long Form Content

Brittany Tarwater - Writer

Missing Matthew nominated for News Serious Feature - Single Report

Amanda Hara - Reporter/Producer

Missing Matthew nominated for Writer - Short Form Content

Amanda Hara - Writer

I Remember nominated for Writer - News

Amanda Hara- Reporter/Producer

