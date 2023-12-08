WVLT News honored with 6 Midsouth Emmy nominations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News received six Midsouth Emmy nominations Thursday night.

The Emmy Awards honor those in the television industry for artistic, educational and technical achievements in their craft. The Nashville/Midsouth chapter was founded in 1984 and includes North Carolina (except Asheville), the Huntsville, AL market and Tennessee.

Check out the entries:

Brittany Tarwater - Anchor

Cole Ryg - Producer

Scott Wilk - Photographer

Kelly Ann Krueger - Producer

Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey - Producer

William Puckett -Producer

Traced to a corrupt governor's administration, one of Tennessee's most notorious scandals is also one of its best-kept secrets. Until now.

A Tennessee Waltz Trailer nominated for News Promotion - Image

Cole Ryg - Director

Brittany Tarwater - Producer

Contract killings, murderers released early from prison and fear of Martin Luther King's killer back on the streets, all because criminals had the money to pay.

A Tennessee Waltz nominated for Writer - Long Form Content

Brittany Tarwater - Writer

Amanda Hara - Reporter/Producer

Missing Matthew nominated for Writer - Short Form Content

Amanda Hara - Writer

Amanda Hara- Reporter/Producer

