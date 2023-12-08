WVLT News honored with 6 Midsouth Emmy nominations
WVLT News was nominated for six Midsouth Emmy awards Thursday.
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News received six Midsouth Emmy nominations Thursday night.
The Emmy Awards honor those in the television industry for artistic, educational and technical achievements in their craft. The Nashville/Midsouth chapter was founded in 1984 and includes North Carolina (except Asheville), the Huntsville, AL market and Tennessee.
Check out the entries:
A Tennessee Waltz: Ray Blanton’s Last Dance nominated for Documentary Historical
- Brittany Tarwater - Anchor
- Cole Ryg - Producer
- Scott Wilk - Photographer
- Kelly Ann Krueger - Producer
- Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey - Producer
- William Puckett -Producer
A Tennessee Waltz Trailer nominated for News Promotion - Image
Cole Ryg - Director
Brittany Tarwater - Producer
A Tennessee Waltz nominated for Writer - Long Form Content
Brittany Tarwater - Writer
Missing Matthew nominated for News Serious Feature - Single Report
Amanda Hara - Reporter/Producer
Missing Matthew nominated for Writer - Short Form Content
Amanda Hara - Writer
I Remember nominated for Writer - News
Amanda Hara- Reporter/Producer
