Covenant Life Church to host community Christmas event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Covenant Life Church in Clinton will be hosting a Jingle Jam Christmas Spectacular to welcome the holiday season.

The event is completely free, and the church invites the community to enjoy food, crafts, Christmas characters and entertainment. Pictures can be taken with Elsa and Ana from Frozen, The Grinch, Mr. and Mrs. Claus and many more.

The Jingle Jam will be held at 151 Sycamore Place in Clinton on Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. with special entertainment starting at 6 p.m.

