Few strong storms tonight, rain continues into Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A WVLT First Alert Weather Day remains in place until 2 a.m. Sunday morning with the possibility of a strong storm or two, mainly along the plateau communities. A Tornado Watch remains in place for Cumberland, Fentress and McCreary counties until 12 a.m. eastern time.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain continues to push through the region overnight with some of the rain remaining heavy at times. The threat of severe weather is lower the farther east you go, but even so gusty winds associated with the cold front will be possible. A nice soaking rain though will continue to help with our drought situation.

Temperatures will be the warmest Sunday morning as we start out in the middle 50s as you head out the door around sunrise, but as we progress into the afternoon we’ll continue to see temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 40s. Depending on how fast the rain moves out we could see some of the rain transition to a wintry mix especially in the higher elevations.

LOOKING AHEAD

Cooler weather will settle in as we head into the upcoming week with high temperatures in the middle 40s Monday afternoon. Our mornings will also give us a colder start with many areas below freezing through much of the week ahead.

We do look to stay dry as high pressure settles in overhead, which will help us to slowly warm through the end of the week and into next weekend. Our next cold front looks to hold off until next Saturday and Sunday.

More sunshine, but cooler afternoons and mornings (WVLT)

