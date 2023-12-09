Fire crews respond to structure fire on Washington Ave., 10 people displaced

Fire crews found fire coming from the basement.
The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of Washington...
The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of Washington Ave. Saturday afternoon.(Knoxville Fire Department)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of Washington Ave. Saturday afternoon.

KFD reported heavy fire in the basement of a two-story building.

Fire crews respond to structure fire on Washington Ave.
Fire crews respond to structure fire on Washington Ave.(Knoxville Fire Department)

According to KFD, approximately 10 people were displaced because of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the Red Cross is assisting with the situation.

