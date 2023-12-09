“He has an edge” | Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes on Jahmai Mashack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball’s Jahmai Mashack’s production in his sophomore campaign quickly earned him a reputation as one of the league’s best perimeter defenders.

Eight games into the 2023 season, the junior said there’s been some ups and downs in his performances, but once it clicks and he settles in, there’s no stopping him.

In February of last season, Mashack set and matched eight career highs, four of which came on the road against Kentucky.

The team ultimately lost 66-54, but the guard’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed by his head coach.

“He has an edge, a competitive edge, and it’s talent. And he has it,” said Rick Barnes during the postgame press conference. “He’s willing to go out; he can guard anybody on the court. The more he gets out there, the better he’ll get offensively. If you go down, you want to go down with a guy fighting like that.”

Mashack said, “It helps you strive for perfection. And even if you don’t get it and you’re a step lower, you’re still right there next to perfection. I think that’s important for any player going into games like that. Not taking your foot off the gas, no matter what the score is, don’t even look at the score. Just look at the opposing player that you’re going against. Just make sure you’re doing everything that you did in practice.”

In the 2023 season, Barnes is sporting a new team that Mashack is still trying to solidify his role in.

“Going through the season and going through the ups and downs is definitely normal for a player like me,” said Mashack. “Trust me, there are still some things that I definitely want to get to and better games that I want to have.”

During a postgame press conference following the George Mason game, Barnes said, “Play the right way, just move the ball, get lost in the game, and do what you do well. I have the ultimate confidence in Jahmai Mashack.”

In games where Mashack isn’t playing to his standard, he said he turns to his family for support.

“They’re everything to me. They’re my rock, really. They give me so much confidence in myself and in my game. They know more than anyone how much I work—not just on the court but off the court, just studying the game, studying film, studying my moves, studying the opposing players’ moves. I spend so much time locked in on this game,” said Mashack.

Mashack continued, “These three to four games is something that’s been going up and down. Just wanting to be more consistent with that is something that’s going to help the team out tremendously and help me out a lot.”

Now, he’s working on building consistency in his game.

“That’s what I’m working on the most. Being the best two-way player I can be. Being the best two-way player in college that’s my main goal. I feel like I can do it on both ends if I just stay consistent,” said Mashack.

“Once I get it, I just take off with it. It’s going to be fun for me and not as fun for whoever I am going against.”

Playing stout defense is as vital as ever Saturday as the Vols are set to take on an Illinois team converting 48 percent of its shots.

