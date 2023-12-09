‘I hope that it sends a message’ | Parents honor children who died by fentanyl poisoning

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parents are honoring their children who died from fentanyl poisoning by putting up a billboard in East Tennessee. Parents say the billboard is meant to remember and serve as a warning.

The billboard sits high above Clinton Highway in Powell. It just went up a few days ago. It shows the faces of people who died from fentanyl poisoning.

“She was a sweetheart,” Michel Spencer said about her daughter Sarah. “She loved people, she loved animals. She had the most beautiful heart,” she said.

There are 15 pictures on the billboard. Each one tells a story.

“Everybody loved Alec,” Andrea Teter said. “And he was always, always the life of the party,” her husband, Michael Smiddy, said. “Just a funny, funny, funny person,” he said.

Teter and Smiddy said Alec loved playing football and played for Lenoir City High School. They say he died from fentanyl poisoning at 21 years old.

Alec’s parents and several others are part of a group called Rachel’s Angels. They have more than 100 billboards all over the country, raising awareness of the dangers of fentanyl and giving remembrance to their children.

“We hope that all of the billboards and awareness saves a lot of families’ lives,” Teter said.

Spencer made the trip to see the billboard from Indiana, saying she wanted to see her daughter’s face on the billboard, and it helps to be surrounded by others who are going through the same thing.

“They can just share their story of their child with you, and it just helps you not be alone,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about 150 people die from opioid or fentanyl poisoning every day. Spencer hopes the billboard will be a wake-up call for parents.

“I hope that it sends a message to them that they will talk to their children,” she said.

The parents say this is the third billboard in East Tennessee, and there’s another one going up next week.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a free, 24/7, confidential hotline you can call for more information on fentanyl and substance abuse: 1-800-662-4357.

