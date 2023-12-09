Inconvenient rains this morning to gusty winds this evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heavy rainfall with gusty winds will be part of your day and evening on Saturday leading to a brief transition to snow for some on Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Heavy rain is with us for the start of Saturday, it will taper off after mid-morning to just spotty showers.

High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 60s.

Moving into the evening hours the winds will pick-up with gusts 20+ mph as batches of heavier storms move in. That’s the reason for the First Alert Weather Day. Some storms could turn severe in the evening hours between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. with some localized flooding from the heavy rains.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll wake up on Sunday to more heavy rain. By the time all is done we’ll have picked up near an inch in most areas, and closer to two in others. A transition to snow is possible Sunday afternoon. Most areas won’t see a huge impact from the snow. The Smoky mountains could see an inch accumulation.

Monday the system moves on out of here leaving us with mostly clear skies and temperatures struggling to reach the middle 40s.

We’re dry for most of next week.

Strong storms with gusty winds and heavy downpours will move through Saturday evening. (WVLT)

Heavy rain and storms for parts of the weekend. (WVLT)

