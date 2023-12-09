Mayor Kincannon proposes plans for new fire station in East Knoxville

Station 6 in the Burlington area had been closed since the Spring due to renovations, but reopened Friday morning after safety concerns were addressed.
Station 6 in the Burlington area had been closed since the Spring due to renovations, but reopened Friday morning after safety concerns were addressed.
By Sam Luther
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Located in the Burlington area of East Knoxville, Station 6 of the Knoxville Fire Department has been closed since the spring due to safety concerns.

Concerns such as cracks in the foundation caused the department to temporarily have to share locations and respond to calls from station 16 off Asheville Highway.

Friday morning, Mayor Indya Kincannon announced that the station was back open after being remodeled, but she had an even more prominent announcement right after.

Kincannon said she plans to propose more than $1 million in investments into building a new fire station in the same area. Even with renovations and fixes to the current building, it’s still a space that has existed since 1937.

“Then we can convert this to some cool historic renovation and retail opportunity for the Burlington business community and a wonderful new fire station for the people and businesses nearby,” said Kincannon.

Kincannon hopes to use the existing station as a new opportunity to add a business or bright spot in the community while providing first responders with a new building and resources.

Some on the city council see this proposal as an opportunity to leave a lasting impact in East Knoxville.

“I hope that it’s going to encourage developers to be able to come in and to build quality buildings and businesses like this back into this community so we can once again be thriving and our young people can see that as experience as they grow up,” said councilwoman Gwen Mckenzie.

Kincannon plans to bring this proposal to the city council on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardin Valley baseball coach place on administrative leave amid investigation
East Tennessee coach placed on administrative leave: Knox County Schools
The homicide unit is investigating Allison’s death, working with the Medical Examiner’s Office...
Knoxville nurse’s death being investigated as a homicide, police say
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
One person died following a crash on I-40 West Thursday.
Knoxville police identify man killed in I-40 crash
Prosperity Pointe notified residents they were closing the facility
‘There’s nothing to be had’ | Knoxville assisted living center gives residents one month to leave

Latest News

Ben tracks impactful rain for both days this weekend
Waking up to rain on Saturday, soggy at times this weekend
SCDNR, USACE, and SCBI team up to dedicate 3,000 acres to Quail habitat restoration
Tennessee quail making a comeback with an unexpected ally
Prosperity Pointe Assisted Living is giving its residents one month to move out, but there may...
Assisted living facility set to close next month, alternative living options limited
Station 6 in the Burlington area had been closed since the Spring due to renovations, but...
Mayor Kincannon proposes plans for new fire station in East Knoxville
Prosperity Pointe Assisted Living is giving its residents one month to move out, but there may...
Assisted living facility set to close next month; other options are limited