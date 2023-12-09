Mayor Kincannon proposes plans for new fire station in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Located in the Burlington area of East Knoxville, Station 6 of the Knoxville Fire Department has been closed since the spring due to safety concerns.

Concerns such as cracks in the foundation caused the department to temporarily have to share locations and respond to calls from station 16 off Asheville Highway.

Friday morning, Mayor Indya Kincannon announced that the station was back open after being remodeled, but she had an even more prominent announcement right after.

Kincannon said she plans to propose more than $1 million in investments into building a new fire station in the same area. Even with renovations and fixes to the current building, it’s still a space that has existed since 1937.

“Then we can convert this to some cool historic renovation and retail opportunity for the Burlington business community and a wonderful new fire station for the people and businesses nearby,” said Kincannon.

Kincannon hopes to use the existing station as a new opportunity to add a business or bright spot in the community while providing first responders with a new building and resources.

Some on the city council see this proposal as an opportunity to leave a lasting impact in East Knoxville.

“I hope that it’s going to encourage developers to be able to come in and to build quality buildings and businesses like this back into this community so we can once again be thriving and our young people can see that as experience as they grow up,” said councilwoman Gwen Mckenzie.

Kincannon plans to bring this proposal to the city council on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.