Roane County boy passes away after battle with cancer

A boy who was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer in 2019 passed away Friday morning
Preston "Pman" Wells
Preston "Pman" Wells(Roane County Office of Emergency Services and Homeland Security)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Roane County boy who was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer in 2019 passed away Friday morning.

Previous Coverage: ‘You are loved’: Boy with cancer writes Christmas cards to Tennessee inmates

The boy known as Preston “Pman” Wells was 12 years old.

Previous Coverage: Prayer chain held for Roane County boy with cancer

The Roane County Office of Emergency Services and Homeland Security took to Facebook to write a heartfelt post honoring Wells and praising his positive attitude.

Like everyone else, we are sadded to hear the news this morning of the passing of our friend, Preston "Pman" Wells. This...

Posted by Roane County (TN) Office of Emergency Services & Homeland Security on Friday, December 8, 2023

