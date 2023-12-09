Roane County boy passes away after battle with cancer
A boy who was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer in 2019 passed away Friday morning
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Roane County boy who was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer in 2019 passed away Friday morning.
The boy known as Preston “Pman” Wells was 12 years old.
The Roane County Office of Emergency Services and Homeland Security took to Facebook to write a heartfelt post honoring Wells and praising his positive attitude.
