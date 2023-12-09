Tennessee downs Illinois for first ranked win of season

Vols win 25th consecutive non-conference game inside Food City Center
Jahmai Mashack celebrates during Tennessee's 86-79 win over Illinois
Jahmai Mashack celebrates during Tennessee's 86-79 win over Illinois(WVLT)
By John Sartori
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After trailing at the half to no. 20 Illinois 36-34, Tennessee put together one of its best offensive halves of the season to pull away from the Fighting Illini 86-79 on Saturday inside Food City Center.

Tennessee’s leading scorer, Dalton Knecht, paced the Vols offensively with 21 points. The first-year Volunteer shot 50% from the field in the win.

Santiago Vescovi played his best game of the season, finishing one rebound shy of a double-double. Vescovi fouled out of the game late in the second half after scoring 12 points and snagging 9 rebounds.

Illinois entered the contest second in the country in rebounds. The Vols became one of two teams to outrebound the Fighting Illini, outrebounding the visitors 43-34.

Terrence Shannon Jr. and Quincy Guerrier each led the Illini in scoring with 22 points each. Shannon went a perfect 11-11 at the foul line.

The win gives Tennessee a 3-1 advantage in the all-time series. Saturday’s meeting was the first since 1988 and the first-ever matchup inside Thompson-Boling Arena/Food City Center. The two previous matchups in Knoxville were plated inside Stokely Athletic Center. The win is also the Vols’ 25th straight non-conference win at home, dating back to the 2019-20 season.

Tennessee improves to 6-3 and will return to the floor on Tuesday against Georgia Southern.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Hardin Valley baseball coach place on administrative leave amid investigation
East Tennessee coach placed on administrative leave: Knox County Schools
The homicide unit is investigating Allison’s death, working with the Medical Examiner’s Office...
Knoxville nurse’s death being investigated as a homicide, police say
Prosperity Pointe notified residents they were closing the facility
‘There’s nothing to be had’ | Knoxville assisted living center gives residents one month to leave
One person died following a crash on I-40 West Thursday.
Knoxville police identify man killed in I-40 crash

Latest News

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes talks to guard Jahmai Mashack (15) during the second half of...
“He has an edge” | Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes on Jahmai Mashack
Tennessee defensive lineman Tyler Baron (9) celebrates a fumble recovery for a touchdown...
Tennessee defensive lineman Tyler Baron enters transfer portal
Tennessee Volleyball swept Marist to move to 2-0 on the season.
Longhorns win 5 set thriller over Lady Vols
Career high 29 points vs. MTSU in Huntsville, AL
Lady Vols drop first ever game to MTSU