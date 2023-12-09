Tennessee downs Illinois for first ranked win of season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After trailing at the half to no. 20 Illinois 36-34, Tennessee put together one of its best offensive halves of the season to pull away from the Fighting Illini 86-79 on Saturday inside Food City Center.

Tennessee’s leading scorer, Dalton Knecht, paced the Vols offensively with 21 points. The first-year Volunteer shot 50% from the field in the win.

Santiago Vescovi played his best game of the season, finishing one rebound shy of a double-double. Vescovi fouled out of the game late in the second half after scoring 12 points and snagging 9 rebounds.

Illinois entered the contest second in the country in rebounds. The Vols became one of two teams to outrebound the Fighting Illini, outrebounding the visitors 43-34.

Terrence Shannon Jr. and Quincy Guerrier each led the Illini in scoring with 22 points each. Shannon went a perfect 11-11 at the foul line.

The win gives Tennessee a 3-1 advantage in the all-time series. Saturday’s meeting was the first since 1988 and the first-ever matchup inside Thompson-Boling Arena/Food City Center. The two previous matchups in Knoxville were plated inside Stokely Athletic Center. The win is also the Vols’ 25th straight non-conference win at home, dating back to the 2019-20 season.

Tennessee improves to 6-3 and will return to the floor on Tuesday against Georgia Southern.

