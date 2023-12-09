WATCH: Saturday tornadoes, storms in videos and pictures

Multiple confirmed tornadoes hit parts of the Mid State and Southern Kentucky Saturday, causing injuries, damage, and entrapment.
Tornado damage in Montgomery County
Tornado damage in Montgomery County(SUBMITTED)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Confirmed tornadoes tore through parts of the Mid State and Kentucky on Saturday causing damage and resulting in injuries.

In Clarksville, the Luigis Building on Ft. Campbell Boulevard next to the Burger King was flattened.

Luigis Building on Ft. Campbell Blvd in Clarksville
Luigis Building on Ft. Campbell Blvd in Clarksville(Submitted)
Tornado in Montgomery County
Tornado in Montgomery County(Submitted)
Montgomery County Tornado Damage
Montgomery County Tornado Damage(Submitted)

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect across the entire Mid State due to strong to severe storms that will move through.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

To check on weather updates, click here.

For a severe weather safety guide, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Police lights
KPD charges woman with vehicular homicide, DUI after fatal crash on I-40
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says colder air settles in to start the new week.
Rainy to showers and cooling, with some snow
SCDNR, USACE, and SCBI team up to dedicate 3,000 acres to Quail habitat restoration
Tennessee quail making a comeback with an unexpected ally
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer

Latest News

Chilly day today with cold mornings and mild days for the week
Chilly day today with cold mornings and mild days for the week
Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Six people were killed and dozens were hurt after a tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Six killed, dozens hurt in tornado outbreak
The organization provides a comforting space for kids while they await foster care placement.
‘That’s the power of a home’ | Isaiah 117 House opens location in Knox County
Temperatures remain close to average for the upcoming week
Mountain snow to colder temperatures for all Monday