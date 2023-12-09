WATCH: Saturday tornadoes, storms in videos and pictures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Confirmed tornadoes tore through parts of the Mid State and Kentucky on Saturday causing damage and resulting in injuries.

In Clarksville, the Luigis Building on Ft. Campbell Boulevard next to the Burger King was flattened.

Luigis Building on Ft. Campbell Blvd in Clarksville (Submitted)

Tornado in Montgomery County (Submitted)

Montgomery County Tornado Damage (Submitted)

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect across the entire Mid State due to strong to severe storms that will move through.

