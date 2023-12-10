3 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting, police say

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree...
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree Road NE, believed to be 3005 Buckhead Apartments, around 6:25 p.m.(ANF)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF) - Three people are dead, and one man is injured after a shooting in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta Saturday evening.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the shooting was linked to drug activity within one of the units at 3005 Buckhead Apartments around 6:25 p.m.

“This wasn’t a home invasion type of scenario. We believe that the perpetrators were invited in for that drug exchange. It was some type of drug transaction that was taking place inside the apartment,” Maj. Peter Malecki said.

Three victims in their 20s were pronounced dead on the 11th floor of the building, and one victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, police said.

“We did recover a couple of handguns on the scene, but again, we still have testing to do to see which weapons were involved in what part,” Malecki said.

Police have not released the identities of any of the victims.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Hardin Valley baseball coach place on administrative leave amid investigation
East Tennessee coach placed on administrative leave: Knox County Schools
The homicide unit is investigating Allison’s death, working with the Medical Examiner’s Office...
Knoxville nurse’s death being investigated as a homicide, police say
Prosperity Pointe notified residents they were closing the facility
‘There’s nothing to be had’ | Knoxville assisted living center gives residents one month to leave
One person died following a crash on I-40 West Thursday.
Knoxville police identify man killed in I-40 crash

Latest News

Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency
Rachel’s Angels puts up a billboard in East Tennessee honoring their loved ones who died by...
‘I hope that it sends a message’ | Parents honor children who died by fentanyl poisoning
Tornado damage in Clarksville
Child, 2 adults confirmed dead from tornado in Montgomery Co.
The Nashville Emergency Operations Center confirms at least three people died in Saturday's...
At least three dead off Nesbitt Lane