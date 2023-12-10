Alumni Hall hosts meet & greet with Tennessee Volunteers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alumni Hall at Turkey Creek held a meet and greet with two Vols who shared more than just the orange and white. Nico Iamaleava of the football team and Zaido Puni with the Lady Vols softball team are cousins who aim to give back to the community.

At the meet and greet, Nico and Zaida met with fans who each received a poster, an autograph and a photo with the athletes.

“He’s so sweet, he doesn’t really like to go out because of the attention he gets, but he’ll never turn a fan down. He never says no and it can be overwhelming but he won’t ever especially for kids. He won’t ever deny a kid an autograph or a picture,” said Marleina Iamaleava, Nico’s mother.

On top of the meet and greet, Alumni Hall also unveiled Nico’s custom line of leis.

