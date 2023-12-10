Alumni Hall hosts meet & greet with Tennessee Volunteers

Nico Iamaleava and Zaida Puni met with fans
By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alumni Hall at Turkey Creek held a meet and greet with two Vols who shared more than just the orange and white. Nico Iamaleava of the football team and Zaido Puni with the Lady Vols softball team are cousins who aim to give back to the community.

At the meet and greet, Nico and Zaida met with fans who each received a poster, an autograph and a photo with the athletes.

“He’s so sweet, he doesn’t really like to go out because of the attention he gets, but he’ll never turn a fan down. He never says no and it can be overwhelming but he won’t ever especially for kids. He won’t ever deny a kid an autograph or a picture,” said Marleina Iamaleava, Nico’s mother.

On top of the meet and greet, Alumni Hall also unveiled Nico’s custom line of leis.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Heavy rain at times with rumbles of thunder and lightning
Few strong storms tonight, rain continues into Sunday
SCDNR, USACE, and SCBI team up to dedicate 3,000 acres to Quail habitat restoration
Tennessee quail making a comeback with an unexpected ally
Hardin Valley baseball coach place on administrative leave amid investigation
East Tennessee coach placed on administrative leave: Knox County Schools
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery

Latest News

Nico Iamaleava and Zaida Puni met with fans
Alumni Hall hosts meet & greet with Tennessee Volunteers
Heavy rain at times with rumbles of thunder and lightning
Few strong storms tonight, rain continues into Sunday
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency
Rachel’s Angels puts up a billboard in East Tennessee honoring their loved ones who died by...
‘I hope that it sends a message’ | Parents honor children who died by fentanyl poisoning
Tornado damage in Clarksville
Child, 2 adults confirmed dead from tornado in Montgomery Co.