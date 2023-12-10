Child, 2 adults confirmed dead from tornado in Montgomery Co.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Montgomery County officials reported that three people have died as a result of a tornado, including one child during Saturday’s storms.

Additionally, 23 people were injured and received treatment at local hospitals.

In response to the catastrophic damage left behind by the storm, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts declared a State of Emergency and a Public Curfew for the city.

“I am declaring the City of Clarksville to be under a State of Emergency,” Mayor Pitts announced. “In furtherance of the State of Emergency, I find it is necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of the community to place the City under a Curfew for tonight (12/9) and tomorrow night (12/10) beginning at 9 p.m.”

Emergency crews continue to search for stranded people as several areas in the Clarksville and Montgomery County area had homes flattened after a confirmed tornado passed through on Saturday evening.

“This is a sad day for our community. We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones, and lost their homes. This community pulls together like no other and we will be here until the end.”

People were reportedly trapped inside homes after the tornado.

