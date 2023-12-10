Christmas gifts for Tennessee children miraculously survive warehouse collapse during tornado outbreak

The nonprofit called it “truly only a God thing.”
A warehouse with Christmas presents for 500 children was destroyed by a tornado. Luckily, the...
A warehouse with Christmas presents for 500 children was destroyed by a tornado. Luckily, the presents were saved.(Live Love Nashville)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A warehouse filling up with donations for 500 Sumner County children was destroyed during a catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

In an Instagram post, the Community Resource Center of Middle Tennessee said its nonprofit partner Live Love Nashville’s warehouse containing hundreds of Christmas gifts was destroyed. Luckily, Live Love Nashville’s founder posted on Facebook the majority of the presents are OK.

“We just went in & somehow, someway, truly only a God Thing- the majority of our items we think are okay!!!” Live Love Nashville posted on Facebook. “The roof is gone - walls are gone. But, our presents, and food for children remain. One wall is separating total destruction, and our mostly perfect/in tact gifts.”

Now, the nonprofit is looking for a place to keep the gifts. The Community Resource Center of Nashville said you can shop the Sumner County Christmas Amazon Wishlist to help replace any gifts that might have been damaged.

