Dropping temperatures with showers changing to some snow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This strong cold front continues to move in Sunday, with widespread rain changing to showers, some of which are snow as temperatures drop during the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a rainy start to the day, with some pauses in the rain, and the heaviest bands and loudest storms have moved on.

Temperatures are warmest this morning, in the mid 50s as you head out the door. But, as we progress into the afternoon temperatures drop to the mid to low 40s. This afternoon, showers start changing to spotty mountain snow and some flurries in our higher elevations. Wind is shift, blowing that colder in from the Northwest, with winds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. This can make it feel colder!

Tonight comes with spotty snow continuing in the mountains, but some flurries could fly in the Valley as we drop to around 31 degrees by Monday morning. The wind continues to make it feel colder out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Cooler weather settles in to start the new week. We’ll only be in the mid 40s Monday afternoon, but at least it’s a mostly sunny day. The wind backs off too.

Most mornings this week come with some frost potential, as we start out around freezing.

The afternoons bounce back nicely though, with only some extra clouds mid-week.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re quiet through the end of the week, with some showers returning for next weekend.

