KPD charges woman with vehicular homicide, DUI after fatal crash on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has confirmed that a woman has been charged after a fatal crash on I-40 early Sunday morning.

Around 1:20 a.m. KPD responded to a crash with reports of injury on I-40 East near I-640 in west Knoxville. According to police, a Subaru sedan was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-40 and struck a Prius heading east.

Police said the driver of the Subaru has been identified as 34-year-old Ellen Rideout. The driver of the Prius was not injured, but the passenger was taken to the UT Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after her arrival, according to KPD.

Rideout was arrested, charged with vehicular homicide and DUI and booked at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility, according to KPD.

The crash remains under investigation by KPD.

