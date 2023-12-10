Lady Vols snap losing streak with win over EKU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After suffering its first loss in series history to Middle Tennessee, Tennessee ended its three-game losing streak with a 72-63 win over Eastern Kentucky on Sunday afternoon.

The Tennessee offense struggled early in the matchup, opening the contest 1-9 from the field.

Fortunately for the Lady Vols, EKU experienced its own struggles to open the game. Both teams combined for just 6 points, with Tennessee leading 4-2 at the first media timeout.

Tennessee put together one of its best defensive quarters of the season in the first, limiting EKU to just four points through the game’s first 8 minutes.

Tennessee led 15-9 after the first. EKU shot just 18 percent from the field, with nearly half its points coming from the foul line. Tennessee went 0-5 from the three-point line in the first quarter.

Sara Puckett started to heat up offensively in the second quarter, scoring five of Tennessee’s first eight points of the quarter.

Both offenses started to pick up in the second quarter, combining for 33 points at the first media timeout after scoring just 24 in the entirety of the first quarter.

Karoline Striplin continued her offensive surge after a career-high 29-point outburst against MTSU, becoming the first Lady Vol to reach double figures on Sunday. The Alabama native finished the first half with 13 points.

The Lady Vols headed to the locker room up 36-31. It was the fourth time Tennessee enjoyed a lead after one half this season. Turnovers continued to be a problem for UT, giving the ball away ten times in the half. The Lady Vols forced EKU to turn the ball over 12 times, leading to 13 points off turnovers.

Turnovers continued to pile up for UT to open the third. Tennessee turned the ball over three times in the quarter’s first five minutes.

Aside from the turnovers, Tennessee was efficient offensively to open the quarter, shooting 66.7 percent en route to a 47-40 lead at the third-quarter media break.

Tennessee entered the game 327th in three-point defense. Those struggles allowed EKU to hang around around. The Colonels shot 5-12 from three through three quarters.

Eastern Kentucky outscored Tennessee 20-19 in a tightly contested third quarter. The Lady Vols carried a 55-51 lead into the fourth quarter.

Fittingly, the Colonels opened the fourth with a corner three to cut the lead down to one. It was the closest EKU had gotten to leading since it was 3-2 with 8:05 remaining in the first quarter.

After a quiet first three quarters, a Tess Darby transition corner three extended the UT lead to 60-54, forcing an Eastern Kentucky timeout. The three was Darby’s second of the game and gave Darby her fifth game with multiple threes in her last six.

After the timeout, a Jewel Spear three gave the Lady Vols a comfortable nine-point advantage at 63-54 with 6:30 remaining.

Over the next three minutes, Tennessee held EKU to just three points, heading into the final media timeout with a 68-57 advantage.

Tennessee held EKU to just 12 points over the final ten minutes of play.

For the second consecutive game, Karoline Striplin paced Tennessee with 17 points.

The Lady Vols improve to 5-5 overall and will return to the floor on Dec. 19 against Wofford.

