Mountain snow to colder temperatures for all Monday

Meteorologist Jacob Durham says colder mornings are returning.
Temperatures are much cooler for Monday afternoon
Temperatures are much cooler for Monday afternoon(WVLT)
By Jacob Durham
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are continuing to cool as we head into Monday morning as we start the week off with below average temperatures. Sunshine will help us to warm closer to normal through the week ahead as drier weather begins to settle in.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll slowly begin to clear out into the overnight with moisture lingering into the mountains giving some decent snow totals by morning. Temperatures for everyone will continue to cool as we head down to freezing and just below to start Monday morning.

Sunshine will slowly return through the day as clouds begin to break giving us a nice afternoon. It will be much cooler though as highs will struggle to reach the lower to middle 40s, which will run us about 5 to as much as ten degrees below average. We’ll slowly return to normal throughout the week as we see more and more sunshine.

LOOKING AHEAD

High pressure will give us a very quiet week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout the week. Temperatures will be consistent throughout the week as we return to the lower and middle 50s. Plenty of chances to put up the Christmas lights and of course drive around and see the beautiful displays across the region.

Rain chances will be far and few between as the best opportunity looks to move in potentially for next weekend with a few showers by next Saturday and Sunday.

More sunshine and near average temperatures ahead
More sunshine and near average temperatures ahead(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Heavy rain at times with rumbles of thunder and lightning
Few strong storms tonight, rain continues into Sunday
SCDNR, USACE, and SCBI team up to dedicate 3,000 acres to Quail habitat restoration
Tennessee quail making a comeback with an unexpected ally
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency
Hardin Valley baseball coach place on administrative leave amid investigation
East Tennessee coach placed on administrative leave: Knox County Schools

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says colder air settles in to start the new week.
Rainy to showers and cooling, with some snow
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says colder air settles in to start the new week.
Rainy to showers and cooling, with some snow
Heavy rain at times with rumbles of thunder and lightning
Few strong storms tonight, rain continues into Sunday
Heavy rain at times with rumbles of thunder and lightning
Few strong storms tonight, rain continues into Sunday