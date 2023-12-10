Mountain snow to colder temperatures for all Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are continuing to cool as we head into Monday morning as we start the week off with below average temperatures. Sunshine will help us to warm closer to normal through the week ahead as drier weather begins to settle in.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll slowly begin to clear out into the overnight with moisture lingering into the mountains giving some decent snow totals by morning. Temperatures for everyone will continue to cool as we head down to freezing and just below to start Monday morning.

Sunshine will slowly return through the day as clouds begin to break giving us a nice afternoon. It will be much cooler though as highs will struggle to reach the lower to middle 40s, which will run us about 5 to as much as ten degrees below average. We’ll slowly return to normal throughout the week as we see more and more sunshine.

LOOKING AHEAD

High pressure will give us a very quiet week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout the week. Temperatures will be consistent throughout the week as we return to the lower and middle 50s. Plenty of chances to put up the Christmas lights and of course drive around and see the beautiful displays across the region.

Rain chances will be far and few between as the best opportunity looks to move in potentially for next weekend with a few showers by next Saturday and Sunday.

