NWS confirms 2 tornadoes hit area during Saturday storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The National Weather Service in Louisville and Paducah have confirmed at least two tornadoes impacted the area during Saturday’s storms.

The areas affected included Todd, Logan and Warren counties.

Bowling Green and Warren County (3:07 p.m. to 3:13 p.m.)

Strength: EF-1 (winds up to 90mph)

Path Length: 2.24 miles

Max Width: 125 yards

Todd and Logan Counties (1:57 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.)

Strength : EF-2 (winds up to 125 mph)

Path Length: 42.91 miles (started in TN near Fort Campbell and going northeast through Logan County)

Max Width: 400 yards

Storm survey teams are still evaluating around the area for additional potential tornadoes.

The exact path of the storm is still being determined at this time.

This is a developing story.

