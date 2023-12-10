Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency

Three people died on Nesbitt Lane in Madison and 13 people were hospitalized when a church collapsed on Dickerson Pike.
The Nashville Emergency Operations Center confirms at least three people died in Saturday's storms.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people are now confirmed dead in the Metro Nashville area after a tornado passed through on Saturday evening, according to the Nashville Emergency Operations Center.

The main areas of destruction occurred on Nesbitt Lane in the Madison area, where the three deaths were reported, and a church on Dickerson Pike where 13 survivors were transported to nearby hospitals. The patients are listed as stable and expected to recover.

As a result of the catastrophic damage left behind by the tornado, Mayor Freddie O’Connell declared a State of Emergency for Davidson County. The declaration will open the county’s access to state and federal resources to assist in recovery efforts.

The Nashville EOC/OEM, and Nashville Fire crews continue to assess the damage and look for patients in the region.

Montgomery County has also reported three deaths in the aftermath of the severe storms and tornadoes on Saturday, including one child.

This story is developing. Check back with WSMV4 for more updates.

Tornado damage in Clarksville
Child, 2 adults confirmed dead from tornado in Montgomery Co.
