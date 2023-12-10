Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville
The fatality happened on Nesbitt Lane.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people are now confirmed dead in the Metro Nashville area after a tornado passed through on Saturday evening, according to the Nashville Emergency Operations Center.
The fatalities reportedly happened on Nesbitt Lane.
The Nashville EOC and OEM are assessing the damage and looking for patients in that area.
Montgomery County has also reported three deaths in the aftermath of the severe storms and tornadoes on Saturday.
