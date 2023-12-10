Victim identified, woman charged with vehicular homicide after deadly crash on I-40

The crash occurred on I-40 East near I-640 Sunday.
Woman charged after fatal crash on I-40
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department confirmed a woman was charged after a deadly crash on I-40 early Sunday morning.

Around 1:20 a.m. KPD responded to a crash with reports of injury on I-40 East near I-640 in west Knoxville. According to police, a Subaru sedan was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-40 and struck a Prius heading east.

Police said the driver of the Subaru has been identified as 34-year-old Ellen Rideout. The driver of the Prius was not injured, but the passenger, 84-year-old Jennifer Spargimino, was taken to the UT Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after her arrival, according to KPD.

Rideout was arrested, charged with vehicular homicide and DUI and booked at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility, according to KPD.

The crash remains under investigation by KPD.

