Ways to help after ‘catastrophic’ tornado outbreak

After deadly, devastating tornadoes, you might be wondering how you can help your neighbor. Here’s how.
Tornado damage in Clarksville
Tornado damage in Clarksville(Submitted)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A string of devastating tornadoes broke out in Middle Tennessee on Saturday, killing six people – including two children.

As crews work to restore power and the cleanup begins, you might be wondering how you can help your neighbor.

Nashville Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, a group of Davidson County community organizations that aims to help in times of disaster, is now accepting volunteer applications.

Nashville VOAD’s goal is to provide knowledge and resources throughout the disaster to help those affected recover, according to its website. Nashville VOAD provides a single point of coordination for all member organizations seeking to assist survivors so that needs are met in the most efficient manner possible, the website said.

VOAD can also help if you’re in need of assistance.

The United Way and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee are also jointly supporting Davidson County disaster relief efforts through the Nashville Response Fund housed at the United Way. This fund aims to gather “vital resources” to assist in the immediate and ongoing recovery of survivors in the local community, according to a media release. The United Way is accepting donations.

The Salvation Army plans to respond soon to those areas affected by the tornadoes. It will begin a snack and hydration service, alongside spiritual and emotional care Sunday in the Madison and Clarksville communities, according to a media release.

“We expect our response to increase in other areas as they are further evaluated and the level of need across the entire area becomes known,” said Captain Philip Canning, Incident Commander for The Salvation Army in Nashville in the release. “As always, our response will continue until the need of our neighbors is met.”

The Salvation Army says if the community would like to help, monetary donations are being accepted, adding that 100% of the donations will be used to fund its response.

In Clarksville, officials encouraged residents to help their neighbors and said if you’d like to volunteer, call 931-245-2988.

Stay tuned for more ways to help your neighbor as WSMV4 learns more.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Heavy rain at times with rumbles of thunder and lightning
Few strong storms tonight, rain continues into Sunday
SCDNR, USACE, and SCBI team up to dedicate 3,000 acres to Quail habitat restoration
Tennessee quail making a comeback with an unexpected ally
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency
Hardin Valley baseball coach place on administrative leave amid investigation
East Tennessee coach placed on administrative leave: Knox County Schools

Latest News

Nico Iamaleava and Zaida Puni met with fans
Alumni Hall hosts meet & greet with Tennessee Volunteers
Temperatures remain well below average Monday
Mountain snow to colder temperatures for all Monday
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says colder air settles in to start the new week.
Rainy to showers and cooling, with some snow
FILE: Police lights
KPD charges woman with vehicular homicide, DUI after fatal crash on I-40