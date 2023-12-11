Amherst Elementary School evacuates because of odor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Knox County Schools say that Amherst Elementary School in West Knox County was evacuated Monday afternoon.

Carly Harrington with Knox County Schools said fire crews were called to the school just before 1:00 p.m. for an odor in the school located on Schaad Rd. in West Knox County.

Harrington added that the school was evacuated as a safety precaution.

