Amherst Elementary School evacuates because of odor

Carly Harrington with Knox County Schools said fire crews were called to the school just before 1:00 p.m. for an odor in the school located on Schaad Rd. in West Knox County.
By David Sikes
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Knox County Schools say that Amherst Elementary School in West Knox County was evacuated Monday afternoon.

Harrington added that the school was evacuated as a safety precaution.

