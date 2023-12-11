Are you prepared for a weather emergency? | Experts explain what you can do to be ready for the unexpected

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A natural disaster can strike in a matter of minutes. Experts said there are steps you can do right now to be ready for the unexpected.

Colin Ickes, Director of Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management Agency, said registering for mobile weather alerts is a necessity.

“The way that everyone carries a cell phone these days. Really, that’s the best way to get the information out to the most people.”

People can register for emergency alerts on the county's website. From there, they can choose to get alerted by text, email or voice phone call. The system will automatically relay warnings from the National Weather Service for severe weather warnings.

People can also download the WVLT First Alert Weather app and receive severe weather alerts right to their phone.

Ickes said there used to be some tornado warning sirens in downtown Knoxville, but the method was abandoned years ago.

“Years ago, sirens were the best ways to warn people about weather emergencies. But with newer technology, most communities have decided that they’re not the bets way and they’re certainly not the most cost-effective,” Ickes said. “With the size of the city of Knoxville and Knox County, you just need a whole lot of them.”

To install the appropriate amount of sirens for the warning to be effective, Ickes said it would cost millions. He estimated each siren would cost between $30,000 and $50,000 each to install, plus considerable ongoing maintenance and operating costs.

