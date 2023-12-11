Central grad Kalib Fortner etches name into Army-Navy game history book

Former Bobcat’s first college touchdown was the difference in win for Army
Army linebacker Kalib Fortner, right, rushes against Syracuse offensive lineman Mark Petry...
Army linebacker Kalib Fortner, right, rushes against Syracuse offensive lineman Mark Petry during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)(Adrian Kraus | AP)
By John Sartori
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Central High grad Kalib Fortner was front and center in the college football spotlight with his play during the late stages of Saturday’s Army-Navy game.

With five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Fortner sacked Navy quarterback Ty Lavatai, forcing a fumble. The former All-State Bobcat then scooped up the fumble and ran 44 yards for his first career college touchdown.

The score ended up being the difference, as the Black Knights took down the Midshipmen 17-11.

Central Athletic Director Danny Sharp shared the moment the 2019 state champ etched his name into the historic game’s history books.

“It was like your own son had just scored a touchdown,” Sharp recalled. He also knew right away number 53 was headed for the endzone. “We’re looking for 53, Army’s got three guys that look like Kalib but once you zoom in, I leaned up in my chair and said, ‘He’s going to get a sack!’”

Fortner wasn’t the only Central High alum on the Army roster, he’s not even the only Fortner. His twin brother Liam is a wide receiver who caught two passes for 60 yards this season. Sharp wasn’t surprised the two made the decision to head to West Point and wasn’t surprised by the success the pair are having.

“Both those guys could’ve gone to different schools and played, but they chose to go to the service academy,” said Sharp. “I can’t say enough good things about both of them.”

The Fortner brothers will be Juniors at West Point next season.

Kalib made 68 tackles for the Black Knights as a Sophomore.

