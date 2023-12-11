Chilly day today with cold mornings and mild days for the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are chilly today! Highs are back to near average for the rest of the week but expect frosty cold mornings throughout most of the week as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Grab the jacket as you step out the door! Temperatures are in the low to mid-30s this morning. Some mountain snow showers linger this morning as well.

The clouds move out of here making for a sunny but chilly day! Highs will be near 45 degrees with calm winds. The calm winds, clear skies, and cold temperatures return tonight making for a frosty cold start Tuesday with temperatures starting out near 25 degrees!

LOOKING AHEAD

High pressure is here all week allowing for dry and quiet weather for the region.

The mornings stay chilly but the afternoons are closer to our average high for this time of year. Tuesday starts out in the mid-20s but warms up to the lower 50s.

We’ll see a few clouds on Wednesday, but more sunshine to end the week. Highs are back in the mid-50s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we could see some clouds and stray showers by Sunday. We look to stay pretty dry heading into early next week.

Monday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

